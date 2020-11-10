Steelers place 4 on reserve/COVID-19 list including Ben Roethlisberger





Oh boy, here we go. The Pittsburgh Steelers announced that in addition to tight end Vance McDonald, four more players in including quarterback Ben Roethlisberger have been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

This could create a very complicated situation for the Steelers this week. Roethlisberger is already dealing with a pair of knee injuries but depending on COVID protocols might not get any work in this week before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The same goes for starting linebacker Vince Williams who is also on the list. If Williams cannot go it makes a thin group even thinner. Keep in mind, there has been no report of any of these four players testing positive. This could simply be a results of contact tracing.

