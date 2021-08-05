Steelers place 2 on Waived/Injured list

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced on Wednesday they were placing two of their young players on the Waived/Injured list just a day before its first preseason game.

Cornerback DeMarkus Acy announced on social media Tuesday night that he had torn his ACL at practice. Pittsburgh also placed offensive tackle Anthony Coyle on the Waived/Injured list. Coyle left practice earlier in the week.

These moves currently leave the Steelers at 88 players on their training camp roster. The Steelers should have no trouble adding two players but it’s unlikely either would play Thursday against the Dallas Cowboys.

