Steelers pick up T.J. Watt’s fifth-year option

The Steelers didn’t sign fullback Derek Watt this offseason so they’d only have one.

The team announced Tuesday that they were picking up the fifth-year option on outside linebacker T.J. Watt‘s rookie contract.

This one was as #asexpected as any such decision this year, as the No. 30 overall pick in 2017 has developed into one of the top defensive players in the league.

He had 14.5 sacks, eight forced fumbles, and four fumble recoveries last season, when he was named All-Pro and the team’s Most Valuable Player.

