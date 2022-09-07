The Steelers will have a little bit more cap space to work with during the 2022 season.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that they have picked it up by restructuring the contract of linebacker T.J. Watt. The move created $6.75 million in cap space for new General Manager Omar Khan to use to plug any holes that open up during the season.

Watt signed a four-year contract extension before last season and he was set to have a base salary of $24 million this season before the alterations to the deal. He has cap numbers in the $27-28 million range that will go up a bit over the final three years of the deal.

Watt was the NFL’s defensive player of the year last season and tied Michael Strahan’s single-season record with 22.5 sacks.

Steelers pick up cap space by restructuring T.J. Watt’s contract originally appeared on Pro Football Talk