Steelers pick up 424 yards, beat Bengals 16-10

The Steelers offense didn't put up a ton of points on Sunday, but they showed some signs of life in their first game since offensive coordinator Matt Canada was fired.

They picked up 424 yards in a 16-10 road win over the Bengals that moved them to 7-4 on the season. It's the first time since Week Two of the 2020 season that they have put up at least 400 yards of offense, so that's one positive step to show for this week's change.

Najee Harris ran 15 times for 99 yards and a touchdown while Jaylen Warren had 15 carries for 49 yards. Warren lost a fumble near the Bengals end zone in the first half, but the ground game was a strength for the Steelers for most of Sunday's proceedings.

Quarterback Kenny Pickett threw for 278 yards with tight end Pat Freiermuth accounting for 120 of them on his nine catches. George Pickens and Diontae Johnson combined to put up more than 100 yards, including a 43-yarder by Pickens that set up one of Chris Boswell's three field goals.

The Bengals had an early 7-3 lead thanks to a Jake Browning touchdown pass, but he couldn't generate much offense in the second half and an interception by Steelers defensive back Trenton Thompson set up Harris' touchdown. Browning was 19-of-26 for 227 yards overall in his first NFL start.

Browning will try for better results in Jacksonville in Week 13 while the Steelers will host the Cardinals in what they hope will be another good outing for their much-maligned offense.