T.J. Watt may have saved the Steelers’ season. At least for the moment.

The Steelers were reeling when Watt’s strip-sack of Philip Rivers was picked up by Mike Hilton, who was blitzing, and returned 13 yards to the Indianapolis 3-yard line. It was Rivers’ first lost fumble this season.

The Colts stopped Benny Snell for a 1-yard gain on first down before Ben Roethlisberger threw two incompletions. But DeForest Buckner was offside on third down, giving Pittsburgh a yard and another down.

James Conner scored on a 1-yard run with 13:47 remaining in the second quarter.

The game is tied 7-7.

The Steelers have only two first downs and 28 yards.

Pittsburgh is trying to end a three-game losing streak and win the AFC North.

Steelers use Philip Rivers fumble to tie Colts 7-7 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk