The Steelers are getting guard Trai Turner for a lot less money than he’s accustomed to making.

Turner signed a one-year, $3 million contract with the Steelers, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

After signing a lucrative contract with the Panthers in 2017, Turner made $35 million over the last four years. The Chargers, who traded for Turner last year, cut him this year to avoid paying him the remainder of that contract.

At $3 million, Turner is an affordable replacement for David DeCastro, who was released by the Steelers yesterday. Turner is only 28 years old, so with a good season in 2021 he may be able to get himself another lucrative contract in 2022.

Steelers to pay Trai Turner $3 million originally appeared on Pro Football Talk