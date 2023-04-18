Steelers to pay just $5 million of Allen Robinson’s salary as part of trade

The Steelers won’t be giving up much to acquire veteran receiver Allen Robinson from the Rams — assuming the deal goes through.

According to multiple reports, Los Angeles will pay $10.25 million of Robinson’s 2023 salary with Pittsburgh taking on $5 million. The two teams will also swap seventh-round picks, with the Rams receiving No. 234 and the Steelers getting No. 251.

Jourdan Rodrigue of TheAthletic.com reports $5 million is about half of the remaining guaranteed money Robinson was owed this year. Los Angeles had already paid Robinson $5 million, so the club will pay the receiver $10.25 million to free up $5 million of cap space.

The trade is pending Robinson’s physical, which is set for Wednesday in Pittsburgh.

For the Steelers, it’s a low-cost, low-risk move that could boost a talented young group of receivers. Diontae Johnson has proven his value for Pittsburgh over the last few years and George Pickens flashed his considerable talent plenty of times as a rookie in 2022.

Robinson, who turns 30 in August, gets a fresh start on a team with an up-and-coming young QB in Kenny Pickett. He caught just 33 passes for 339 yards with three touchdowns in 10 games for Los Angeles last year.

As noted by Field Yates of ESPN, the Rams will end up paying Robinson $25.75 million in cash for that one season of production.

Robinson signed L.A. in free agency last year.

