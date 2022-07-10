Steelers’ Pat Freiermuth plans to take his game to the next level in Year Two

The Steelers spent a second-round draft pick on tight end Pat Freiermuth last season, and he impressed as a rookie, catching 60 passes and performing well as a blocker. This year, he thinks more is in store.

Freiermuth said Steelers coach Mike Tomlin has been challenging him to get better in every facet of the game, and he thinks he can deliver.

“Just being an all-around better tight end, I think,” he said, via the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “I showed some good things last year, but I just think taking my game to the next level. [Goals include] being consistent in the run game, obviously, and pass [protection]. Coach T challenges us in a way that pushes you to be a complete player.”

The teammates who work the most with Freiermuth are impressed.

“Coming off the great rookie year he had, he’s even getting better this year,” Steelers tight end Zach Gentry said. “You’ve seen him run routes and being more confident knowing the offense.”

Said Steelers tight end Kevin Rader, “His potential is, like, wow, the sky is the limit for him. You saw him last year and the things he could do, and now he’s probably even better with his route running. The way he gets out of breaks and catches the football is phenomenal.”

Said Steelers rookie tight end Connor Heyward, “He’s going to be one of the best tight ends in the league, if not the best, in time. I think he’s a top tight end right now. He’s a great tight end. He can catch, run, block. And he’s just so smooth; his catch radius is crazy. I think Pat is an elite tight end.”

The Steelers’ offense struggled last season, and the most important question facing the team is whether one of Mitchell Trubisky, Kenny Pickett or Mason Rudolph can be the quarterback they need. But another important question is whether Freiermuth can take it to the next level. He and his teammates think he can.

