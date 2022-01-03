Steelers past and present wish Ben Roethlisberger well ahead of final home game

If tonight is the last ride at home, I have to say thank you to one of the best QBs in NFL History for welcoming me into this league, helping me grow, and being there for me in every step of my career. It’s been an honor to catch passes and take the field with you.

Thank you, 7! pic.twitter.com/YsL53rfpfE

— JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) January 3, 2022