Steelers past and present wish Ben Roethlisberger well ahead of final home game
Monday night versus the Cleveland Browns marks what will be the final home game for Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. Many Steelers, past and present, took to social media to wish Roethlisberger well.
JuJu Smith-Schuster
If tonight is the last ride at home, I have to say thank you to one of the best QBs in NFL History for welcoming me into this league, helping me grow, and being there for me in every step of my career. It’s been an honor to catch passes and take the field with you.
Thank you, 7! pic.twitter.com/YsL53rfpfE
— JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) January 3, 2022
Brett Keisel
Love ya 7 pic.twitter.com/jpr084nIZQ
— Brett Keisel (@bkeisel99) December 30, 2021
Growing up Ben was my favorite QB. my favorite team in my household was the Giants but I always spoke about Ben being the coolest. happy to have played with #7. #Legend pic.twitter.com/xUB5EkHe93
— Eric Ebron (@Ebron85) January 3, 2022
James Harrison
That's my quarterback. 💯 It was a privilege to be your teammate and a great honor to call you my brother. #BigBen #family pic.twitter.com/Qenw2XQxuw
— James Harrison (@jharrison9292) January 3, 2022
Steelers
In the building 📍@_BigBen7 pic.twitter.com/VFVJK0JRiK
— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) January 3, 2022
