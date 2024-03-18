Steelers pass on top need in new 2-round mock draft

After a huge start to free agency, the Pittsburgh Steelers have filled multiple starting spots but there is still work to be done. Primarily, finding a new starting center has taken center stage as the team’s No. 1 roster need.

With that said, Ryan Fowelr at The Draft Network has a new two-round mock draft out and they chose to pass on center for the Steelers in both of the first two rounds.

In the first round, Fowler has the Steelers taking former Georgia offensive tackle Amarius Mims. Mims doesn’t have a ton of experience but there is some synergy about the Steelers going back to Georgia for a second draft in a row and drafting antoher bookend offensive tackle. Nevertheless, he passes on three top center prospects to do it.

Moving to the second round, the top centers are all off the board and Fowler has the Steelers selecting linebacker Payton Wilson. After adding Patrick Queen in free agency, this feels like a reach with the team’s other needs.

