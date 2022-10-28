Steelers pass rushers looking to be disciplined when facing Eagles athletic QB Jalen Hurts

'You really just have to be able to rush disciplined and compress the pocket when you are playing guys like him who are able to move.' – @highsmith34 on playing against Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts 📝: https://t.co/RiUhBAchPL pic.twitter.com/dXjLKrbE3Y — Teresa Varley (@Teresa_Varley) October 26, 2022

The Eagles and Steelers are set to meet in an intriguing in-state matchup at Lincoln Financial, featuring two franchises heading in opposite directions.

Pittsburgh is rebuilding a pillar of organizational consistency in the NFL and is set to have its first losing record under head coach Mike Tomlin.

Philadelphia is undefeated and thrashing teams offensively behind a powerful offensive line and Jalen Hurts’ dual-threat ability at quarterback. The Steelers like to be physical up front, but their defenders talked about the discipline needed to contain a player like Hurts.

“His mobility is definitely a factor,” said linebacker Alex Highsmith. “We have to keep him in the pocket. When you play guys like him, Lamar (Jackson), Josh Allen, guys who can move like that it, it’s an extra added challenge. You can’t just rush wild and be rushing all over the place because he’ll find escape lanes and stuff like that. You really just have to be able to rush disciplined and compress the pocket when you are playing guys like him who are able to move.

“If you run too high around him, he will be able to step up. If you come in too early, he can step back and get out. We just have to communicate. When we are our best it’s when we are communicating. I think that’s important for us to continue to communicate and have a rush plan that is disciplined.”

Hurts has completed 123 of 184 pass attempts for 1,514 yards, six touchdowns, and only two interceptions as a passer, but he’s an even more dangerous threat as a runner.

Story continues

The MVP candidate has run with the ball 77 times this season for 293 yards and six touchdowns.

List

Eagles-Steelers: 10 impact players to watch in Week 8 matchup

List

Robert Quinn contract details: How trade to Eagles from Bears impacts salary cap

List

National reaction: What they're saying after Eagles acquired Robert Quinn from Bears

Related

Robert Quinn will be a free agent in 2023 after Eagles agree to void final 2 years of deal Eagles release DE Tarron Jackson after trading for Robert Quinn Eagles QB Jalen Hurts weighs in on the Phillies-Astros World Series Philadelphia Phillies National League Champions gear, check out the collection, get your championship gear now

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire