Steelers part ways with OC Randy Fichtner, two other coaches

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is making some changes to his staff four days after their season ended in a supremely unsatisfying way.

Steelers let go of several coaches

The Steelers announced on Thursday that they’re parting ways with offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner, who has been in that position for three years but on Tomlin’s staff since 2007. He wore several hats during his 13 years with the team, including wide receivers coach and quarterbacks coach.

The Steelers also announced that they’re parting ways with offensive line coach Shaun Sarrett, who has been with the team since 2012, and defensive backs coach Tom Bradley, who started working for the Steelers in 2018.

"I want to thank all three of the coaches for their commitment and dedication to the Pittsburgh Steelers," Tomlin said in a statement. "They have all played integral roles in our success and I am appreciative of their efforts. Personally, Randy and I have been in Pittsburgh since I hired him in 2007, but our relationship began well before that. He has been a friend of mine for years and wish his family nothing but the best, and I am eternally grateful for our relationship both on and off the field."

Big questions remain about Roethlisberger

These changes won’t solve all the Steelers’ problems, since none of them are named Ben Roethlisberger. But if Roethlisberger plans to play out the final year of his contract with the Steelers, Tomlin will need an offensive coordinator who can figure out how to get the most out of Roethlisberger and his surgically repaired elbow.

That ended up being a problem down the stretch this season as an 11-0 start turned into a 12-4 finish with a loss in the wild-card round. The reliance on short passes and virtually no running game started making the Steelers very beatable, and it’ll be up to Fichtner’s replacement to come up with something new.

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner won't be back with the Steelers in 2021 after 13 years with the team. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

