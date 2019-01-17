Steelers owner says Antonio Brown trade talks will heat up in mid-March originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

If you're hoping the 49ers trade for All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown, you're going to have to wait a little while.

It likely won't happen next week or even next month.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

ESPN reported Tuesday that Steelers owner and president Art Rooney II expects any trade discussions regarding Brown to occur around the start of the new league year on March 13.

So, be patient 49ers fans. This is a long process.

With so much time between now and March 13, is there a chance the Steelers and Brown could work out their differences? Not likely, according to Rooney, considering the two sides haven't spoken since the end of the regular season.

"I would have liked to have the opportunity to talk to him and understand where he is," Rooney told reporters in Pittsburgh. "Maybe that happens at some point. I'm very disappointed in where we are and what happened and don't have a lot of good explanations for it as we sit here today."

Brown used Twitter on Wednesday afternoon to fire back at former Steelers offensive coordinator Bruce Arians for labeling Brown a "diva." Brown was also asked about Rooney and said the Steelers clearly "feel indifferent about me."

Rooney, though, wasn't in the mood to talk badly about Brown.

"I'm not gonna sit here and disparage Antonio," Rooney told the reporters. "You have to remember he's been one of the most productive receivers in the league for a long time now. He's helped us win a lot of games over the last few years. Was it always done the way you'd like to see it done? No. But I don't think he was a major distraction to the team up until the last weekend of the season. The proof is in the pudding for the most part."