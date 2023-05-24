Steelers owner Art Rooney II praises Josh Harris

The Rooney family is an NFL institution. Art Rooney Jr. founded the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1933. From there, Rooney’s son, Dan, took over the franchise, and now, Dan’s son, Art Rooney II, has presided as the Steelers’ majority owner since 2003.

The Rooney’s endorsement of anyone matters to the NFL. And presumed new Washington Commanders owner Josh Harris has Art Rooney II’s approval.

Harris, who finalized a deal to buy the Commanders from the controversial Daniel Snyder on May 12, is a minority owner of the Steelers since 2020. Harris bought around a 5% stake in the historic franchise, believed to be worth $140 million at that time. Of course, Harris is selling his stake in the Steelers now that he’s about to become the majority owner of his hometown team.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

On Tuesday at the NFL owners meetings, Art Rooney II spoke to Darren Haynes of WUSA Channel 9 in Washington, D.C., and endorsed Harris as the next owner of the Commanders.

“Josh is a good man,” Rooney said. “I think he’ll be a good owner in the league. He has been a good partner with the Steelers for a few years now. I wish him all the best.”

EXCLUSIVE: Before Josh Harris was on the doorstep of becoming the new owner of the Washington Commanders, he was a minority owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers This is what majority owner Art Rooney II had to say about Josh Harris. @wusa9 #HTTC Full Story: https://t.co/1ELa70nxvq pic.twitter.com/VELOxCqhOA — Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) May 23, 2023

What’s the mood of the other owners as Harris is set to take over as Washington’s next owner?

Advertisement

“You know, we just have to let the process unfold, and we got a little way to go, but it sounds like they are making progress,” Rooney said.

With the Steelers being in the AFC, they only play the Commanders every four seasons. The two teams meet again in 2024. What does Rooney think of possibly playing against a Harris-led Washington franchise?

“That would be fun to have a Steelers-Commanders game when he is in there,” Rooney said.

Washington won the last meeting, 23-17, in 2020, but the Steelers had won the previous six meetings dating back to 1997. Before Washington beat Pittsburgh in 2020, it had last beaten the Steelers in that magical 1991 season.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire