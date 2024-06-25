Steelers owe it to Minkah Fitzpatrick to get his game on track

If you look at the career of Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, it is a series of highs and lows. When Fitzpatrick is able to play his style of football, he’s as good as any defensive back in the NFL. But when he’s forced into playing a box safety, he is all but forgotten by the NFL.

Earlier in the offseason, Fitzpatrick said he just wanted to get back to playing “Minkah Ball” and the Steelers have responded.

The reason Fitzpatrick got forced out of his role as a turnover machine so much over the last three seasons has been a lack of run defense in the front seven. When those guys don’t make plays on early downs, Fitzpatrick is forced into duty and while he answers the call, it is not the best use of his elite skills.

Fitzpatrick had zero interceptions in 2023 after leading the league with six the season before. To help get Fitzpatrick back on track the Steelers signed inside linebacker Patrick Queen to man the middle along with veteran strong safety DeShon Elliott. You add in the healthy return of Elandon Roberts and rookie linebacker Payton Wilson, Fitzpatrick should be able to get back to doing what he does best.

