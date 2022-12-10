Steelers overrated/underrated offesive players through 12 games

The Pittsburgh Steelers schedule is roughly 2/3 of the way in the books. The team is sitting at 5-7, playing its best football of the year and looking to finish strong in its final five games. The Steelers had a huge amount of roster turnover coming into the 2022 season and at this point, who is the most overrated and who is the most underrated on the offensive side of the football?

Underrated-QB Kenny Pickett

His numbers might not be elite but the more you watch Pickett play, the easier it is to forget he is just a rookie. His poise and football acumen have really shined since the bye week and he isn’t getting enough credit for how his development has helped the run game as well.

Overrated-WR Diontae Johnson

Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

After getting a huge new contract, Diontae Johnson’s play has not lived up to the hype. After hauling in 107 receptions for 1,161 yards and eight touchdowns in 2021, Johnson is on pace for 86 receptions, 800 receiving yards and zero receiving touchdowns in one more game.

Underrated WR Steven Sims

(Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Once Chase Claypool was traded and Calvin Austin III went on IR, Steven Sims stepped up. He’s added a huge spark in the return game and has found his way into the rotation as a receiver as well.

Overrated-C Mason Cole

(AP Photo/Justin Berl)

Mason Cole was one of two free-agent offensive linemen the Steelers signed in the offseason and has by far been the worst of the two. Head coach Mike Tomlin continues to praise Cole in press conferences but he still has to be a guy the team considers replacing in the offseason.

Underrated-TE Pat Freiermuth

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

If Pat Freiermuth played in the right offense, we would talk about him the way we talk about a guy like the Ravens Mark Andrews. Freiermuth has flashed real elite gameplay this season and leads the team in receiving yards.

Overrated-OT Dan Moore Jr.

(AP Photo/Don Wright)

It is still baffling that the Steelers had no backup plan for offensive tackle and just put all their faith in Dan Moore Jr. as the starting left tackle. He has been the worst offensive lineman on the team but the team is stuck because there is no better option on the roster.

Story continues

Underrated-RB Benny Snell Jr.

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Benny Snell sits back all season, bides his time, and stars on special teams but when he was needed on offense, he stepped up. Snell has 18 carries over the last two games and 86 rushing yards along with a rushing touchdown.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire