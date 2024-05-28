Steelers other roster needs could mean a trade of RB Najee Harris

The more we think about the situation between the Pittsburgh Steelers and running back Najee Harris, the less inclined to believe Harris will be on the team after this season. We even wonder if Harris will even make it to the trade deadline this season.

Harris has been everything as advertised after being the Steelers first-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft. Despite underwhelming offensive line play, Harris has topped 1,000 rushing yards in each of the last three seasons. A feat no other running back in the league has accomplished during that same stretch.

But Harris is on the wrong end of the business side of things. Running backs are grossly undervalued in the NFL and Harris is on the wrong end of a running back by committee with Jaylen Warren. Warren is a younger, cheaper and more explosive option on the roster and has proven to be capable to carry the run game.

Taking it all a step further, it might not just be a case of the Steelers not re-signing Harris after the year. With some definite roster needs, Harris might end up part of a trade during training camp for a team that could use a power back and might have a wide receiver they could part with.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire