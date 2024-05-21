Steelers OTAs begin, Channel 11 gets first look at offensive revamping

The Steelers got back to work Tuesday for day one of OTAs on Pittsburgh’s South Side.

Channel 11′s Jenna Harner was there for a first look at quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Justin Fields.

Both Wilson and Fields are fired up and ready to get to work, excited for a fresh start in the Steel City.

They both said they’re gelling well with the guys in the locker room, especially the young receivers, and they’re ready to help the offense get better.

“I dream about these moments like this, to be a Pittsburgh Steeler, we were just focused on right now, focused on being the best that we can be together. And so it was a blessing to be out here,” Wilson said.

“I’m taking it day by day. I’m definitely competing. I think, you know, Russ knows that. We’re competing against each other every day, being out there for me, that helps me getting better. So, I mean, I definitely don’t have the mindset of me just sitting all year,” Fields said.

