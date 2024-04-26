Steelers OT on his motivation: ‘I’ve always had the want to go hit someone in the mouth’

We have a feeling if you weren’t a fan of new Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Troy Fautanu before Thursday night, you are now. Fautanu made his way to Pittsburgh on Friday morning and addressed the media for the first time as a member of the Steelers. The Steelers selected Fautanu in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft.

Fautanu is one of those throwback kinds of guys who play the game because he seems to be motivated by a total lack of respect for the well-being of his opponent.

Fautanu told the media on Friday, “I’ve always had the want to go hit someone in the mouth” as how he described his play. This is on top of when he spoke at the NFL scouting combine and said something similar.

There’s only one way to play and that’s nasty and violent. You have to enjoy imposing your will on someone.

The Steelers have needed a guy like Fautanu on the roster. His mentality reminds us of former Steelers guard David DeCastro who played with a real mean streak.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire