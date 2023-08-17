Steelers OT Dan Moore Jr. offers up hilarious analogy for playing on the line

The Pittsburgh Steelers added offensive lineman Spencer Anderson late in the 2023 NFL draft and he’s already proven to be far more valuable than a seventh-round pick. One of the biggest things Anderson has shown is his ability to line up at multiple spots on both sides of the offense line.

If you have never played offensive line, it’s hard to describe how it feels to move from one side to the other but according to Anderson, offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. has a great analogy.

“It’s kind of funny, he was telling me an analogy ‘It’s like wiping his butt with his left hand’,” Anderson said. “I was just thinking, I thought to myself if you break your right hand, if I break my right hand how would that be? My life would be miserable. Dan’s like ‘hats off to you’ because you know he kind of struggles with it.”

With so much uncertainty with guys like Kevin Dotson and Kendrick Green, the emergence of Anderson has been tremendous. In the team’s right preseason game, Anderson played right tackle as well as both guard spots and should get a good long look this week against the Buffalo Bills.

