Steelers OT Chuks Okorafor ruled out with possible concussion
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The injuries continue to pile up for the Pittsburgh Steelers. The team has announced that starting right tackle Chuks Okorafor has been ruled out for the remainder of the game as he is being evaluated for a possible concussion. The Steelers currently trail the Cincinnati Bengals 24-7.
#Steelers OT Chukwuma Okorafor has been ruled out and is being evaluated for a possible concussion.
— Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) September 26, 2021
List
Steelers vs Bengals: Keys to victory for Pittsburgh this week