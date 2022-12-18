Steelers OT Chuks Okorafor fined for unnecessary roughness vs Ravens

A little dust-up between Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Chuks Okorafor and Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters has cost both of them some money. The NFL announced that both guys would be fined $10,609 for their parts in the scrum the two of them got in during last week’s game.

It all started when Okorafor gave Peters a late bump on a carry by Steelers running back Jaylen Warren. Peters took exception to the timing of the hit and retaliated. Peters drew a flag for his retaliation but the all-seeing-eye on the NFL nailed both guys after the fact.

