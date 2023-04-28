Steelers OT Broderick jones selects jersey number to honor former teammate

The Pittsburgh Steelers selected former Georgia offensive tackle Broderick Jones with the No. 14 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. Jones is projected to be the team’s starting left tackle this season and for a very long time into the future. Jones addressed the media from Pittsburgh on Friday and talked about his decision to wear No. 77 in the pros.

Jones had worn No. 59 in college but this wasn’t available. This is of course because this was the jersey worn by the immortal Jack Ham. The number hasn’t been officially retired but it is a given that no player will ever wear it again.

But why No. 77? Jones said he chose the jersey change to honor former teammate and roommate Devin Willock. Willock was killed in a car accident after the National Championship game that Jalen Carter was involved in. Carter was the driver of the car.

