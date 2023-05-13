Steelers OT Broderick Jones on his goals: ‘Being the best version of me’

The Pittsburgh Steelers made a bold statement when they moved up to No. 14 to select former Georgia offensive tackle Broderick Jones in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft. This tells everyone Jones is the guy and the expectation is that he will be the team’s starting left tackle this season.

But after his first practice of the rookie minicamp, Jones spoke to the media and seemed to take the pressure in stride and is just ready to work. Jones was asked if he is focused on winning the left tackle job but Jones wasn’t going to talk like that at all.

“My biggest focus is coming in and doing the best I can do,” Jones said. “Learning the playbook and being the best version of me.”

Having said that, Jones is fully aware that should he be the starting left tackle, his first challenge will be San Francisco 49ers edge rusher Nick Bosa. But for now, it’s less about matchup and more about learning.

