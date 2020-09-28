Steelers OT Alejandro Villanueva finally clears air about his helmet

I asked Al Villanueva if changing the name on the back of his helmet was more about Antwon Rose or Alwyn Cashe. Villaneuva: "The decision was exclusively to do with Sgt. First Class Alwyn Cashe" — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) September 28, 2020





Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle created quite a stir at the start of the season when he chose to change the name on the back of his helmet from Antwon Rose to Alwyn Cashe. A move his teammates weren’t aware of but had the endorsement of head coach Mike Tomlin.

Monday was the first time Villanueva had spoken to the media since it all happened and ESPN reporter Brooke Pryor took the opportunity to ask Villanueva to clear the air.

According to Villanueva, this was all about Cashe and nothing to do with Rose.

“I felt that my decision to honor Alwyn Cashe was something that was very personal to me because in the veteran community, there’s a strong push to get him the medal of honor,” Villanueva said.

Villanueva makes no secrets about where his loyalties lie. They are to the Steelers and they are to the military. In today’s NFL, this often puts him in the line of fire among fans.

How do you all feel about Villanueva’s explanation of why he did what he did? Do you support him? Let us know in the comments.

Related