The Steelers have not had linebacker T.J. Watt in the lineup since the season opener, but it looks like that will change this weekend.

Watt, who suffered a pectoral injury in Week One, returned to practice ahead of the team’s Week Eight loss to the Eagles. He was not activated for that game, but head coach Mike Tomlin said on Tuesday that he’s optimistic about Watt making his return to the lineup this week.

Tomlin said he’s also optimistic about getting safety Damontae Kazee back on the field this Sunday. Kazee returned to practice a week ahead of Watt and will need to be activated this week in order to return this season.

Kazee injured his forearm in the preseason and went on injured reserve before Week One.

Steelers optimistic T.J. Watt, Damontae Kazee will play this week originally appeared on Pro Football Talk