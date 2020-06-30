The NFL is continuing to move forward with plans to play the full season on schedule with fans in the stadiums, and the Steelers say they’re optimistic it can be done.

The Steelers said on Monday that they think they can comply with local health officials’ recommendations while playing the season with fans at Heinz Field.

“We will continue to work with health officials around the state while following the proper protocols and guidelines by the CDC when preparing Heinz Field for the 2020 season,” the Steelers said in a statement to the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “At this time, we remain optimistic we will play our home games as scheduled in front of our fans with the understanding that we will follow the NFL and government regulations to maintain the safety of our fans, players and staff.”

Although the league has decided not to allow any fans in the first six to eight rows of any stadium, there have otherwise been no restrictions announced about how many fans can attend games and how far apart they must remain. It seems likely that some limits will be placed on attendance to promote social distancing, but at the moment, teams are plowing ahead with the idea that they’ll be able to make it work.

Steelers optimistic season will be played on schedule, with fans in stands originally appeared on Pro Football Talk