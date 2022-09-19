Steelers open as road underdogs to Browns this week

Last week, the Pittsburgh Steelers were home underdogs to the New England Patriots and lost 17-14. This week the Steelers go on the road on a short week to take on the Cleveland Browns and once again find themselves underdogs.

According to Tipico Sportsbook, the Browns are favored by 3.5 points over the Steelers for their showdown on Thursday Night Football. Both teams are coming off of narrow losses last week with the Browns falling to the New York Jets 31-30 and the Steelers getting tripped up by New England 17-14.

It is hard to think about the Steelers being anything but an underdog with how poorly the Steelers offense has played. The Browns defense gave up some points last week but their offense looks be have a little punch to it despite not having DeShaun Watson at quarterback. Meanwhile new Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky and offensive coordinator Matt Canada aren’t at all on the same page.

#Steelers (1-1) open as +3.5 underdogs on the road in Cleveland vs #Browns (1-1) on Thursday Night Football per @tipico Sportsbook — Steelers Wire (@TheSteelersWire) September 19, 2022

