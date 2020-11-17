Steelers open as 9.5-point favorites over Jaguars

The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to assert themselves as the top team in the NFL. After two weeks of struggles, Pittsburgh came out and made a statement last week as they dominated the Cincinnati Bengals 36-10.

This week the Steelers travel to Jacksonville to take on the woeful Jaguars who currently sit at 1-8. Even on the road, the Steelers are big favorites opening at 9.5 according to BetMGM.

There is no good reason for the Steelers to lose this game. Top to bottom their roster is better than the Jaguars and recent history suggests Pittsburgh has been in control of this series.

Pittsburgh has played these games awfully close this season against bad football teams so this number feels high. The Steelers 26-point win over the Bengals was impressive but I fully expect this game to be much closer.

List