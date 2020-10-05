Steelers open as 7-point favorites over the Eagles

The battle for Pennsylvania is this Sunday and the two teams couldn’t be coming at it from different points of view. Both teams lead their respective divisions but while the Pittsburgh Steelers (3-0) lead the talented AFC North, the Philadelphia Eagles (1-2-1) are on top of the Lowly NFL East.

This disparity in records is a huge reason why the Steelers have opened up at seven-point favorites according to BetMGM.

If you watched the Eagles limp to their first win of the season on Sunday night you might wonder why the line isn’t worse for them. Philadelphia’s offensive line is atrocious with plays right into the hands of the Steelers blitzing defense.

These two teams last met in 2016. Philadelphia won this one 34-3 thanks to a huge game by Philadelphia quarterback Carson Wentz and a defense that sacked Ben Roethlisberger four times. This is one of the worst Steelers losses under head coach Mike Tomlin.

