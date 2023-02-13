Steelers open as +6000 longshots to win Super Bowl LVIII

Super Bowl LVII is barely over but let’s go ahead and start thinking about next season. The smart folks over at Tipico Sportsbook already have early odds out for Super Bowl LVIII. The defending Super Bowl champs, the Kansas City Chiefs open as the favorites at +350 but where are the Pittsburgh Steelers?

Unfortunately, they are well down the list at +6000. This makes them the biggest longshot in the AFC North next season. It also puts them ahead of only the Tennessee Titans, Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts as having worse odds in the AFC.

Pittsburgh rallied last season after a miserable start to finish the season 9-8, just missing the playoffs. The Steelers boast one of the youngest teams in the NFL with an offense led by up-and-coming quarterback Kenny Pickett while the defense is loaded with veterans like Cam Heyward, T.J. Watt and Minkah Fitzpatrick.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).

More Steelers Wire News!

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire