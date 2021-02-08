Steelers open at 30/1 odds to win Super Bowl LVI

People in Tampa are still celebrating the Bucs Super Bowl win on Sunday night but for the rest of the NFL, it’s time to start looking ahead to next season. Every team, especially the Pittsburgh Steelers want to be where the Bucs are and so all attention is on figuring out the formula.

How hard will it be for the Steelers to regroup and get back on track? According to BetMGM, it’s going to be a longshot. Literally. Pittsburgh opens with 30/1 odds to win Super Bowl LVI.

The Steelers looked like Super Bowl contenders last season for the first 11 games. Pittsburgh rattled off 11 straight before the bottom fell out. Everything that could go wrong did and the Steelers finished the regular season 1-5. Their AFC North title was a sham and they proved it when they got drummed at home in the first round of the playoffs by the Cleveland Browns.

If Pittsburgh is going to be a serious contender next season there is much work to be done. Right now the Kansas City Chiefs are the favorites to go back to the Super Bowl at 6/1 despite getting whooped in the Super Bowl. The longest of longshots right now are the Jacksonville Jaguars at 100/1.

