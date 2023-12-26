Steelers open as 3.5-point road underdogs vs the Seahawks

This week the Pittsburgh Steelers travel out west to take on Seattle Seahawks in a must-win game for both teams. The Steelers are hoping to climb back into playoff contention and the Seahawks currently cling to the No. 7 seed in the NFC.

The oddsmakers at BetMGM opened with the Seahawks as 3.5-point favorites over the Steelers. Seattle is riding a two-game losing streak after beating the Tennessee Titans last week on the road. The Seahawks have been similar to the Steelers in their inconsistency this year, having lost four in a row at one point in the year after being 6-3.

Meanwhile the Steelers snapped a three-game losing streak of their own with a blowout win over the Cincinnati Bengals. It isn’t clear who will start at quarterback for the Steelers this week. Pittsburgh’s offense had its best game of the year last week but will need a repeat performance if they hope to get past the Seahawks.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire