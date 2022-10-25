Steelers open as 10.5-point underdogs to Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles are currently 6-0, the last remaining undefeated team in the NFL and have a strong case they are the best all-around team in the league. Meanwhile, the Pittsburgh Steelers are 2-5 and are one of the worst teams in the NFL. These two teams square off on Sunday and as expected, Philadelphia is a huge home favorite according to Tipico Sportsbook.

For the second time this season, Pittsburgh opens as double-digit underdogs, this time 10.5-point dogs to the Eagles. Earlier in the season the Steelers were also heavy underdogs to the Buffalo Bills and suffered its worst loss under the tenure of head coach Mike Tomlin.

If Tomlin and the Steelers aren’t careful, this game could get out of hand just as easily. Philadelphia is led by a stout defense and franchise quarterback Jalen Hurts. Pittsburgh’s defense is a mess without linebacker T.J. Watt and the offense is still struggling with an identity.

Would you take the Steelers and the points? Let us know in the comments below.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire