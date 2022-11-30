Steelers open as 1-point favorites over Falcons

This week the Pittsburgh Steelers are headed to Atlanta in the hopes of scoring their first two-game winning streak of the season. The Falcons are 4-2 in their last six games and are playing better football.

The opening betting line is out for this week’s game and according to Tipico Sportsbook the Steelers are currently one-point road favorites.

Here is the full betting info as of Wednesday:

The Steelers are 5-5-1 against the spread this season.

The Steelers have been favored by 1 point or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

The Steelers have combined with their opponent and eclipsed the over/under in 45.5% of its contests this year (five times in 11 games with a set point total).

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).

List

Steelers Week 13 updated 4-round mock draft

List

3 big overreactions from the Steelers Monday night win vs the Colts

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire