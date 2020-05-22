Steelers selling only 50 percent of game-day tickets due to social-distancing concerns

It’s unclear whether fans will be allowed to attend NFL games in 2020, but if it happens, the Pittsburgh Steelers will be ready. The Steelers are reportedly selling only 50 percent of individual game tickets due to social-distancing concerns, according to KDKA 2 in Pittsburgh.

Team PR confirmed that was the case, saying the Steelers wanted to be proactive in case fans are allowed to attend games during the season.

The #Steelers held back 50% of the normal ticket inventory when individual game tickets went on sale today for the 2020 season. We are being proactive with these limited amount of tickets as we are preparing for possible social distancing scenarios at Heinz Field this year. https://t.co/MTdXg2buS0 — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) May 22, 2020

In that scenario, the Steelers are assuming fans would have to maintain social distancing if they want to see the Steelers in person. If fans are approved and don’t have to follow social-distancing guidelines, the team could hypothetically release the rest of its tickets at a later date.

For now, it’s unknown whether fans will be allowed to attend NFL games at all. Both the NBA and Major League Baseball have discussed restarting their seasons amid the coronavirus pandemic, but it is assumed fans will not be allowed at games. That will likely be the case in the NFL, but the league still has a few months before it starts.

No matter what happens, the Steelers will be prepared. It will be interesting to see whether other NFL teams follow Pittsburgh’s lead and only sell half of their game tickets.

The Steelers are trying to be proactive amid the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

