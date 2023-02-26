Steelers get only 2 players on PFF Top 101 from 2022

Pro Football Focus has released their Top 101 NFL players from 2022 and only two members of the Pittsburgh Steelers made the list. The Steelers finished with a 9-8 record in 2022 after going 7-2 in their final nine games and just missing the playoffs.

Checking in at No. 44 was safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. After being snubbed from every ranking heading into the season, Fitzpatrick went out and had a statement season. His six interceptions were tied for tops in the league and Fitzpatrick once again set the standard for other free safeties in the league.

The other Steeler to make the list was defensive tackle Cam Heyward. PFF ranked Heyward No. 29 on their list after what might have been his best NFL season. Heyward had 58 total pressures, 74 total tackles and 10.5 sacks. Even after a season like that, Heyward actually fell from No. 19 last season, which is somewhat remarkable given his season.

In terms of snubs, the easy name here is linebacker Alex Highsmith. 14.5 sacks was sixth-best in the NFL but PFF didn’t see fit to include him. The absence of linebacker T.J. Watt was to be expected but Highsmith more than filled in.

