Steelers one of two teams first back to training camp

While 29 other teams have to wait until July 27 to get training camp rolling, the Pittsburgh Steelers can report as early as July 21 because they’re playing in the Hall of Fame game with the Dallas Cowboys.

You may recall that the Steelers and their nemesis Cowboys were to face off in the 2020 Hall of Fame game, but it was scrapped due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Of course, just because the NFL says the teams can report on July 21 doesn’t mean they will. The team could announce training camp dates and a location in the coming days.

In the meantime, it appears as if teams will welcome fans back.

The Hall of Fame game will kick off the preseason on Thursday, Aug. 5.

The 2021 HOF Game game will be a meeting over a year in the making. Originally planned for 2020, this year’s game will be a highly anticipated matchup between 2 storied franchises: the @steelers & @dallascowboys. How to Attend: https://t.co/qb6lj8Th0k#PFHOF21 | @HOFExperiences pic.twitter.com/ZirvcahLZP — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) February 15, 2021

Related