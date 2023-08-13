Steelers OL Spencer Alexander shines in rookie debut

The scouting report on Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Spencer Anderson coming out of Maryland was athleticism and versatility. Sort of a jack of all trades. But it was clear from his film he has some NFL traits and is a very smart football player. The Steelers coaches love guys who can multi-task and take to coaching.

In his NFL debut, Anderson played 37 offensive snaps. The only Steeler who played more snaps on offense was fellow rookie offensive lineman Broderick Jones. Pittsburgh moved Anderson all over the line, playing some right tackle and both guard spots.

After practice on Sunday, Anderson seemed happy with how he performed but is staying focused on continuing to improve and possibly earn a spot on the 53-man roster.

One game in, Anderson has been impressive. He far outplayed Kendrick Green who has turned into some sort of hybrid offensive lineman/fullback role and left the door open for Anderson to take his job.

Spencer Anderson (who’s ⁦@MarkKaboly⁩’s favorite player) talks about his 1st (preseason) NFL game action pic.twitter.com/5HKPQrvb54 — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) August 13, 2023

