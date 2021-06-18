Steelers OL coach talks physicality and OT Chuks Okorafor

New Pittsburgh Steelers offensive line coach Adrian Klemm has come in and really made a mark with the team from the early going. His philosophy is fairly simple. Be physical. In every minicamp interview with Pittsburgh offensive linemen, the message from coach Klemm has been the same.

On Thursday, Klemm spoke to the media and he talked a little about offensive tackle Chuks Okorafor. According to Klemm, Okorafor is talented but needs to work to be more physical. Klemm also noted that he is probably a better fit on the left side than the right.

Okorafor started 15 games at right tackle last season after Zach Banner went down with a torn ACL. He played 1,033 snaps, allowing three sacks and committing five penalties. Okorafor was a much better pass protector than run blocker last season, and one of Klemm’s jobs is to narrow that gap.

In 2018, the Steelers drafted Okorafor out of Western Michigan in the third round and lack of a physical state of mind was the major criticism then as well. Excellent, natural athlete but didn’t play with an edge. He showed his last season. Hopefully, Klemm can coach up Okorafor and the rest of the re-tooled offensive line to be more physical so they can get the Steelers run game going.