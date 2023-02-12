Steelers offseason free agent wish list

There are multiple spots on the Pittsburgh Steelers roster that could use an upgrade this offseason. But thanks to that pesky salary cap, the Steelers will have to be quite judicious with how they spend their money. So much so, some of these needs will be met through the draft rather than free agency and some might not be addressed at all.

But what if the Steelers could sign whoever they wanted? If money were no object, here is the Steelers free-agent wishlist.

OT Orlando Brown, Kansas City Chiefs

DT Daron Payne, Washington Commanders

CB James Bradberry, Philadelphia Eagles

LB Lavonte David, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

OL Dalton Risner, Denver Broncos

WR Mecole Hardman, Kansas City Chiefs

