Steelers offseason Christmas list for 2022

Dear Santa,

I know the Pittsburgh Steelers haven’t been great this year but I really hope you consider filling everything on my list because the Steelers fans have been very good. They have had to endure one of the most stressful seasons in recent memory and for the most part, keep showing up to support this team. So please Santa, check out our offseason Christmas list and see what you can do.

Some answers at quarterback

(AP Photo/Don Wright)

No one is asking for the next Justin Herbert or Joe Burrow. Even Santa’s magic has its limits. But how about a clean retirement by Ben Roethlisberger, Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder in the second round and Mason Rudolph ready to step up? If not, just send us Russell Wilson.

A great big defensive tackle

Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

I’m not sure if you can fit him under the tree, but if you could get Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis under the Steelers tree it would make the holiday extra merry. If not, a big free agent like Akiem Hicks would be great, too.

Another year of Kevin Colbert

(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

We don’t know if general manager Kevin Colbert is coming back but if you could send him a big fat contract for one more season to help with the post-Roethlisberger transition this offseason, I promise not to bad mouth defensive coordinator Keith Butler until at least the 4th of July.

A veteran offensive line coach

Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers

Since it seems you are putting offensive line coach Adrian Klemm under the Oregon Ducks’ tree, how about finding the Steelers an experienced guy with a proven track record of cultivating young talent to replace him?

Some playoff luck

Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

I know this one is short notice but how about a little Christmas magic to get Pittsburgh into the playoffs this season. I know this is a big ask and it will likely interfere with the Christmas wishes of about eight other teams but I have a funny feeling a big burly guy like you with your long beard is secretly a Steelers fan.

