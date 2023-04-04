Steelers officially sign S Keanu Neal

On Tuesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced they had signed former Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Keanu Neal to a two-year contract.

Neal is 27 years old and enters his eighth season with his fourth NFL team. Neal was a first-round pick of the Atlanta Falcons back in 2016 and played like it for his first two seasons.

Pittsburgh signed Neal to replace Terrell Edmunds who signed a one-year contract with the Philadelphia Eagles. The Steelers also re-signed Damontae Kazee, which along with Neal will make a nice strong-safety tandem to work with All-Pro Minkah Fitzpatrick.

Neal’s success will all hinge on his health. When healthy, Neal is a highly productive tackler. However, he has struggled to stay on the field for a good chunk of his career.

