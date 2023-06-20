Steelers officially release WR Anthony Miller

On Tuesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers officially announced they had released wide receiver Anthony Miller and waived safety Scott Nelson. In their place, the Steelers added long snapper Rex Sunahara and linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski.

Miller had tweeted out just a day ago his goodbye to Pittsburgh and we all assumed he would be released this week. Miller came to the Steelers with some promise in 2021 but after ending up on IR and missing all of 2022, the team essentially moved on.

The Steelers have a very strong wide-receiver room right now if Hakeem Butler can live up to the hype and Calvin Austin is all the way back from his foot injury.

We have signed LB Nick Kwiatkoski and LS Rex Sunahara and released WR Anthony Miller. @BordasLaw 📝: https://t.co/Oh76NL3Ja0 pic.twitter.com/NZBadxmD54 — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) June 20, 2023

