Steelers officially place T.J. Watt on injured reserve with pectoral injury

The Pittsburgh Steelers will officially be without pass rusher T.J. Watt for at least the next four weeks after placing Watt on injured reserve Thursday.

Watt tore his pectoral muscle in the Steelers' overtime win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1. He walked off the field holding his chest after attempting to tackle Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow late in the fourth quarter and didn't return.

There were concerns the injury could end Watt's season, but NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that Watt avoided surgery after the tear didn't affect the tendon near his pectoral muscle. He was given a four-to-six week timetable to return.

Watt, 27, opened the year strongly after registering a sack and six combined tackles in the Steelers' Week 1 win. He was coming off four consecutive Pro Bowl appearances, three consecutive All-Pro selections and was the reigning Defensive Player of the Year.

Now, the Steelers will have to make do without their best defensive player for the time being. Pittsburgh signed former Tennessee Titans linebacker David Anenih to fill Watt's vacated roster spot.