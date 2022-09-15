Steelers officially place LB T.J. Watt on IR

On Thursday, the Pittsburgh Steelers officially announced they had placed outside linebacker T.J. Watt on IR. This was to be expected after Watt suffered a partially torn pectoral in Sunday’s win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Replacing Watt on the 53-man roster is outside linebacker David Anenih who the Steelers signed off of the Tennessee Titans practice squad. Anenih had 20.5 career sacks in 56 games at the University of Houston.

In practice on Wednesday, Malik Reed took the first-team reps at outside linebacker opposite Alex Highsmith. Look for Anenih and Jamir Jones to rotate in as the primary backups against the Patriots this weekend. Watt is eligible to come off IR in four weeks.

