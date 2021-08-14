Steelers officially announce trade for LB Joe Schobert

On Saturday, the Pittsburgh Steelers formally announced what we already knew. The team has acquired former Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns linebacker Joe Schobert for a sixth-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

This information first surfaced on Thursday just before the start of the Steelers preseason tilt with the Philadelphia Eagles. Schobert is a significant upgrade over Robert Spillane and will add a quality coverage player in addition to being a guy who amasses big tackle numbers.

