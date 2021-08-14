Steelers officially announce trade for LB Joe Schobert
We have acquired LB Joe Schobert from the Jacksonville Jaguars for our 2022 sixth round pick.@BordasLaw | 📝: https://t.co/25oN979AyA pic.twitter.com/AsdTJa7KH2
— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) August 14, 2021
On Saturday, the Pittsburgh Steelers formally announced what we already knew. The team has acquired former Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns linebacker Joe Schobert for a sixth-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft.
This information first surfaced on Thursday just before the start of the Steelers preseason tilt with the Philadelphia Eagles. Schobert is a significant upgrade over Robert Spillane and will add a quality coverage player in addition to being a guy who amasses big tackle numbers.