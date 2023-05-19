Steelers officially announce 3-year contract for QB Mitch Trubisky
On Friday, the Pittsburgh Steelers officially announced the new three-year contract for backup quarterback Mitch Trubisky.
Trubisky was due $10 million in 2023 but this basically tears that contract up and gives him a three-year deal for $19.4 million but could be worth as much as $33 million with incentives.
With this new contract, Trubisky gets some financial security and stability and the Steelers get a very good backup quarterback. Trubisky started four games last season for Pittsburgh and is a former first-round pick.
The Steelers also announced they had re-signed quarterback Mason Rudolph to being back the entirety of last season’s quarterback depth chart.
We have signed QB Mitch Trubisky to a new three-year contract. @BordasLaw
📝: https://t.co/ONKLiS2VqB pic.twitter.com/ahdDlKkfen
— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) May 19, 2023
