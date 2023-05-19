Steelers officially announce 3-year contract for QB Mitch Trubisky

On Friday, the Pittsburgh Steelers officially announced the new three-year contract for backup quarterback Mitch Trubisky.

Trubisky was due $10 million in 2023 but this basically tears that contract up and gives him a three-year deal for $19.4 million but could be worth as much as $33 million with incentives.

With this new contract, Trubisky gets some financial security and stability and the Steelers get a very good backup quarterback. Trubisky started four games last season for Pittsburgh and is a former first-round pick.

The Steelers also announced they had re-signed quarterback Mason Rudolph to being back the entirety of last season’s quarterback depth chart.

We have signed QB Mitch Trubisky to a new three-year contract. @BordasLaw 📝: https://t.co/ONKLiS2VqB pic.twitter.com/ahdDlKkfen — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) May 19, 2023

More 2023 Steelers roster!

Steelers post-draft roster breakdown: Running back Steelers sign QB Mitch Trubisky to 2-year contract extension 3 Steelers who could sneak onto the final 53-man roster

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire