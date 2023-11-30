Steelers make official request to host draft in 2026 or 2027

From time to time, the Steelers make a little noise about possibly hosting a Super Bowl in Pittsburgh. That's not happening.

Another major NFL event quite likely will.

Via Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the Steelers have submitted an official request to host the NFL draft in 2026 or 2027.

The next two drafts will happen in Detroit (2024) and Green Bay (2025).

The Steelers have confirmed that the request has been made.

“We believe our city will be an excellent host to showcase the great history that connects Western Pennsylvania to the early roots of professional football and the evolution of the game through the decades,” Steelers P.R. chief Burt Lauten said in a statement issued to Dulac. “The NFL draft will draw hundreds of thousands of fans and out-of-town visitors, and we look forward to working with local and state officials and community leaders to ensure we craft a successful bid to host the 2026 or 2027 NFL draft.”

The league plans to select the 2026 draft location in early 2024.

The draft would be held on Pittsburgh's North Shore, in the vicinity of but not inside the team's home stadium.

Nearly a decade ago, the draft accidentally morphed from a New York City staple into a road show. It has helped make the draft bigger than ever, especially since it truly is the ultimate reality show about nothing. The draft can be done by group text, frankly. But it has grown into a major offseason tentpole, massive football business at a time when it's not football season.

And Pittsburgh would be a great host for it. Between the strong legacy of football excellence to the striking skyline to the thousands of passionate and knowledgeable football fans, if Pittsburgh isn't an ideal host for the draft, no city is.